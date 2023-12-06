Will Eetu Luostarinen Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 6?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Eetu Luostarinen going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Luostarinen stats and insights
- Luostarinen has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Luostarinen has zero points on the power play.
- Luostarinen's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Luostarinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|15:28
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:35
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-3
Panthers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
