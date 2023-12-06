The Florida Panthers, with Evan Rodrigues, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. There are prop bets for Rodrigues available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Panthers vs Stars Game Info

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 16:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Rodrigues has scored a goal in three of 24 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Rodrigues has a point in nine games this year (out of 24), including multiple points five times.

Rodrigues has an assist in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Rodrigues' implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 24 Games 4 16 Points 2 4 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

