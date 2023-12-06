Heat vs. Raptors December 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (8-10) go head to head with the Miami Heat (10-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Heat vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Heat Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Bam Adebayo gives the Heat 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He's making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Kyle Lowry is averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.
- Jaime Jaquez gives the Heat 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Heat are getting 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this season.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes averages 18.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 38% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per game.
- Pascal Siakam puts up 19.8 points, 5.2 assists and 7 rebounds per contest.
- Dennis Schroder puts up 16.6 points, 2.9 boards and 6.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Jakob Poeltl averages 11 points, 2.4 assists and 8.6 boards.
- OG Anunoby posts 15.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Heat vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Raptors
|Heat
|111.4
|Points Avg.
|110.6
|112.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.1
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|34.3%
|Three Point %
|38.2%
