The Toronto Raptors (9-11) take on the Miami Heat (11-9) on December 6, 2023. The matchup airs on TSN and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Raptors Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (47%).

This season, Miami has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at fourth.

The Heat's 113.1 points per game are only 0.6 more points than the 112.5 the Raptors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 7-3.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat put up 119.3 points per game, 10.3 more than on the road (109). Defensively they allow 119.3 points per game at home, 12.1 more than on the road (107.2).

The Heat pick up 2.4 more assists per game at home (27.4) than away (25).

Heat Injuries