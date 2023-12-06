When the Toronto Raptors (9-11) and Miami Heat (11-9) play at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Scottie Barnes and Bam Adebayo will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: TSN, BSSUN

TSN, BSSUN Live Stream:

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat lost to the Pacers on Saturday, 144-129. Their top scorer was Jimmy Butler with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 33 5 5 0 0 0 Caleb Martin 18 2 3 1 0 2 Duncan Robinson 17 2 3 0 0 2

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo averages 22.3 points, 9.9 boards and 3.9 assists, making 52.2% of his shots from the floor.

Butler gives 22.4 points, 5.4 boards and 4 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Heat get 12 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.2 boards and 4.3 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Duncan Robinson's numbers for the season are 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 49% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 21.1 3.7 3.6 0.8 0.5 0.9 Bam Adebayo 14.7 6.5 2.8 0.8 0.3 0 Jaime Jaquez 15.6 4.5 2.9 0.9 0.1 1.6 Josh Richardson 12.6 2.9 3.7 0.8 0.4 1.3 Kyle Lowry 10.6 3.9 3.6 1.1 0.2 2.2

