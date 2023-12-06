The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins are shooting 47.6% from the field, 7% higher than the 40.6% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.
  • Jacksonville is 6-0 when it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Knights are the rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins rank 138th.
  • The Dolphins average 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Knights allow (69.6).
  • When it scores more than 69.6 points, Jacksonville is 5-0.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Jacksonville scored 66 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.2.
  • The Dolphins gave up 57.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
  • Jacksonville drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (34%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 91-90 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 Campbell W 62-48 Swisher Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Southern W 81-79 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/11/2023 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/14/2023 Trinity Baptist - Swisher Gymnasium

