The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) are heavy underdogs (+14.5) as they try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the UCF Knights (5-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is 139.5.

Jacksonville vs. UCF Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -14.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville has played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 139.5 points.

The average over/under for Jacksonville's matchups this season is 150, 10.5 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Jacksonville has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Jacksonville has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Dolphins have not won as an underdog of +800 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Jacksonville has an implied victory probability of 11.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Jacksonville vs. UCF Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 4 66.7% 77.1 154.4 69.6 142.4 142 Jacksonville 3 50% 77.3 154.4 72.8 142.4 135.7

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

The Dolphins' 77.3 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 69.6 the Knights allow.

Jacksonville is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 69.6 points.

Jacksonville vs. UCF Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0 Jacksonville 4-2-0 0-2 4-2-0

Jacksonville vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Jacksonville 11-6 Home Record 7-6 5-7 Away Record 6-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

