Jaime Jaquez and the Miami Heat match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 144-129 loss to the Pacers (his most recent game) Jaquez posted 11 points and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Jaquez, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jaime Jaquez Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.0 15.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.5 Assists 3.5 2.6 2.9 PRA -- 18.5 23 PR -- 15.9 20.1 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.6



Jaime Jaquez Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 10.6% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 9.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Jaquez's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 19th in possessions per game with 99.8.

The Raptors concede 112.5 points per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Raptors are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.