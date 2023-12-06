Jimmy Butler plus his Miami Heat teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 144-129 loss to the Pacers (his most recent game) Butler posted 33 points and five assists.

In this article we will look at Butler's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 22.4 24.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 4.6 Assists 4.5 4.0 4.2 PRA -- 31.8 33.3 PR -- 27.8 29.1 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Raptors

Butler has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 13.8% and 13.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.1 threes per game, or 6.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 19th in possessions per game with 99.8.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Raptors are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Raptors have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jimmy Butler vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 38 13 1 5 0 0 1 10/24/2022 34 26 8 4 2 0 0 10/22/2022 35 24 4 5 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.