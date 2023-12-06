The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jonah Gadjovich light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gadjovich stats and insights

  • Gadjovich is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
  • Gadjovich has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Gadjovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:41 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 6:42 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 4:55 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:17 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:09 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 3:27 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:20 Away W 2-1

Panthers vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

