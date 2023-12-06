Will Jonah Gadjovich Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 6?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jonah Gadjovich light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Gadjovich stats and insights
- Gadjovich is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- Gadjovich has no points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Gadjovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:41
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|6:42
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|4:55
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|6:09
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|3:27
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:20
|Away
|W 2-1
Panthers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
