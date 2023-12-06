Will Matthew Tkachuk Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 6?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Dallas Stars. Is Matthew Tkachuk going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tkachuk stats and insights
- Tkachuk has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Tkachuk has picked up six assists on the power play.
- Tkachuk's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tkachuk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|21:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:27
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:37
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|17:18
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.