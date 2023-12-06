The Florida Panthers, with Matthew Tkachuk, are in action Wednesday versus the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Tkachuk available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Panthers vs Stars Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Tkachuk has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:14 on the ice per game.

Tkachuk has a goal in four of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tkachuk has a point in 13 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Tkachuk has an assist in 10 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 24 Games 2 19 Points 3 4 Goals 1 15 Assists 2

