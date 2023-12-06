How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (6-1) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Long Island Sharks (1-6) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Miami (FL) vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Miami (FL) Stats Insights
- This season, the Hurricanes have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Sharks' opponents have hit.
- In games Miami (FL) shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Hurricanes are the 207th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sharks rank 335th.
- The Hurricanes record 82.9 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 77 the Sharks give up.
- Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 77 points.
Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.
- The Hurricanes ceded 72.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69 in road games.
- When playing at home, Miami (FL) averaged 1.1 more treys per game (8.3) than away from home (7.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.3%).
Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Kansas State
|W 91-83
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 95-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 62-49
|Watsco Center
|12/6/2023
|LIU
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/10/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|La Salle
|-
|Watsco Center
