Wednesday's game features the Miami Hurricanes (6-1) and the Long Island Sharks (1-6) clashing at Watsco Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-64 win for heavily favored Miami (FL) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The game has no line set.

Miami (FL) vs. LIU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Miami (FL) vs. LIU Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 84, LIU 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. LIU

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (FL) (-19.4)

Miami (FL) (-19.4) Computer Predicted Total: 148.4

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +73 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 82.9 points per game to rank 42nd in college basketball and are giving up 72.4 per outing to rank 207th in college basketball.

Miami (FL) ranks 206th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.7 its opponents average.

Miami (FL) hits 9.4 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball) at a 42.6% rate (second-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per game its opponents make at a 27.3% rate.

The Hurricanes score 101.7 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball), while giving up 88.9 points per 100 possessions (176th in college basketball).

Miami (FL) has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (256th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (125th in college basketball).

