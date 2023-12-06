Miami (FL) vs. LIU December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (5-0) will play the Long Island Sharks (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.
Miami (FL) vs. LIU Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Miami (FL) Players to Watch
- Norchad Omier: 15.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Matthew Cleveland: 16.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 16.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 18.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bensley Joseph: 11.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
LIU Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- R.J. Greene: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marko Maletic: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Wood: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- C.J. Delancy: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
Miami (FL) vs. LIU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Miami (FL) Rank
|Miami (FL) AVG
|LIU AVG
|LIU Rank
|25th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|235th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|355th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|31.0
|233rd
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|4.9
|352nd
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|15.9
|361st
