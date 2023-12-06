Will Nick Cousins Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 6?
Will Nick Cousins light the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Cousins stats and insights
- In two of 24 games this season, Cousins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
- Cousins has no points on the power play.
- Cousins' shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Cousins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:15
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Away
|W 5-3
Panthers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
