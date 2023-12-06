When the Florida Panthers square off against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Oliver Ekman-Larsson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

In six of 24 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

On the power play, Ekman-Larsson has accumulated one goal and four assists.

Ekman-Larsson averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:13 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:02 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:47 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:13 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:59 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 28:22 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:48 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.