Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
In Orange County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lake Highland Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tampa Catholic HS at Oak Ridge HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewater High School at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Apopka, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School - Orlando at Lake Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
