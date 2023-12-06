The Miami Heat, Orlando Robinson included, take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Robinson, in his last game (December 2 loss against the Pacers), put up 16 points.

With prop bets in place for Robinson, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Orlando Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 7.2 Rebounds 6.5 4.0 Assists -- 2.0 PRA -- 13.2 PR -- 11.2



Orlando Robinson Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Robinson has made 3.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 2.2% of his team's total makes.

The Heat rank 19th in possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are 13th in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Raptors have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.7 assists per contest.

