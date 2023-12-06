How to Watch the Panthers vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars travel to face the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, December 6, with the Panthers beaten in three consecutive games at home.
You can see the Panthers attempt to take down the Stars on TNT and Max.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs Stars Additional Info
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Panthers rank 21st in the league with 72 goals scored (three per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|24
|16
|13
|29
|8
|12
|45.2%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|21
|7
|15
|22
|13
|23
|53.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|24
|11
|9
|20
|14
|13
|41.7%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|24
|4
|15
|19
|20
|9
|50%
|Evan Rodrigues
|24
|4
|12
|16
|8
|5
|31.2%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 65 total goals (2.8 per game), sixth in the NHL.
- The Stars' 78 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|23
|11
|13
|24
|20
|8
|49.7%
|Jason Robertson
|23
|8
|14
|22
|16
|16
|-
|Roope Hintz
|22
|8
|12
|20
|5
|6
|52.1%
|Matt Duchene
|22
|6
|11
|17
|5
|11
|57.2%
|Tyler Seguin
|23
|8
|9
|17
|8
|6
|55.7%
