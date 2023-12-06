Panthers vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 6
The Florida Panthers (14-8-2), losers of three home games in a row, host the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the last 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1. They have scored 28 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 20. They have gone on the power play 36 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (19.4% of opportunities).
As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we project to win Wednesday's game.
Panthers vs. Stars Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-120)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Stars (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Panthers vs Stars Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers (14-8-2 overall) have a 2-2-4 record in matchups that have needed overtime.
- Florida is 6-2-1 (13 points) in its nine games decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.
- Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-1-1 record).
- The Panthers are 12-3-0 in the 15 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 24 points).
- In the seven games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 5-2-0 to record 10 points.
- In the 19 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 10-7-2 (22 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to register six points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Stars AVG
|Stars Rank
|20th
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.39
|7th
|4th
|2.54
|Goals Allowed
|2.83
|10th
|2nd
|34.3
|Shots
|29.7
|22nd
|3rd
|27.4
|Shots Allowed
|31.5
|21st
|24th
|17.5%
|Power Play %
|22.06%
|11th
|12th
|81.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|88.75%
|2nd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Panthers vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.