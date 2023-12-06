The Florida Panthers (14-8-2), losers of three home games in a row, host the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1. They have scored 28 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 20. They have gone on the power play 36 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (19.4% of opportunities).

Panthers vs. Stars Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-120)

Panthers (-120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Stars (+1.5)

Panthers vs Stars Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (14-8-2 overall) have a 2-2-4 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Florida is 6-2-1 (13 points) in its nine games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-1-1 record).

The Panthers are 12-3-0 in the 15 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 24 points).

In the seven games when Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 5-2-0 to record 10 points.

In the 19 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 10-7-2 (22 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to register six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.39 7th 4th 2.54 Goals Allowed 2.83 10th 2nd 34.3 Shots 29.7 22nd 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 31.5 21st 24th 17.5% Power Play % 22.06% 11th 12th 81.71% Penalty Kill % 88.75% 2nd

Panthers vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

