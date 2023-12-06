The Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.

Panthers vs. Stars Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is one of Florida's top contributors (29 points), via collected 16 goals and 13 assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another key contributor for Florida, with 22 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists.

Carter Verhaeghe's 20 points this season are via 11 goals and nine assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-2-1. He has conceded 14 goals (2.3 goals against average) and made 153 saves with a .916% save percentage (16th in league).

Stars Players to Watch

Pavelski's 11 goals and 13 assists in 23 games give him 24 points on the season.

With 22 total points (one per game), including eight goals and 14 assists through 23 games, Jason Robertson is pivotal for Dallas' offense.

This season, Dallas' Roope Hintz has 20 points, courtesy of eight goals (third on team) and 12 assists (fourth).

In the crease, Dallas' Scott Wedgewood is 4-1-1 this season, collecting 195 saves and permitting 19 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (26th in the league).

Panthers vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.39 7th 4th 2.54 Goals Allowed 2.83 10th 2nd 34.3 Shots 29.7 22nd 3rd 27.4 Shots Allowed 31.5 21st 24th 17.5% Power Play % 22.06% 11th 12th 81.71% Penalty Kill % 88.75% 3rd

