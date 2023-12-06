The Florida Panthers (14-8-2) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing streak when they play the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) on December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-120) Stars (+100) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 14 times this season, and have gone 10-4 in those games.

Florida has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

In 12 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Panthers vs Stars Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Stars Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 72 (21st) Goals 78 (13th) 61 (4th) Goals Allowed 65 (6th) 14 (23rd) Power Play Goals 15 (19th) 15 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (2nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Florida has gone 5-4-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Florida went over in three of its past 10 games.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Panthers are ranked 21st in the league with 72 goals this season, an average of three per contest.

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best squads in NHL action, giving up 61 goals to rank fourth.

Their goal differential (+11) ranks them 11th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.