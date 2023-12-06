Panthers vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (14-8-2) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing streak when they play the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) on December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Panthers vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-120)
|Stars (+100)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 14 times this season, and have gone 10-4 in those games.
- Florida has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- In 12 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Panthers vs Stars Additional Info
Panthers vs. Stars Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|72 (21st)
|Goals
|78 (13th)
|61 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (6th)
|14 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (19th)
|15 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (2nd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games Florida has gone 5-4-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- Florida went over in three of its past 10 games.
- The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Panthers are ranked 21st in the league with 72 goals this season, an average of three per contest.
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best squads in NHL action, giving up 61 goals to rank fourth.
- Their goal differential (+11) ranks them 11th in the league.
