Sam Reinhart and Joe Pavelski are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Florida Panthers and the Dallas Stars square off at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Reinhart is Florida's leading contributor with 29 points. He has 16 goals and 13 assists this season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 2 0 2 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's top contributors through 21 games, with seven goals and 15 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Carter Verhaeghe has 11 goals and nine assists for Florida.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 1 2 5 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Senators Nov. 27 1 0 1 7 vs. Jets Nov. 24 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Pavelski's 24 points are important for Dallas. He has recorded 11 goals and 13 assists in 23 games.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 1 0 1 1 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 0 1 3

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Jason Robertson has collected 22 points this season, with eight goals and 14 assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Jets Nov. 28 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Nov. 24 1 1 2 2

