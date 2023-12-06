Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Pinellas County, Florida today? We have you covered here.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Osceola High School - Kissimmee at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 6
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast High School - St. Petersburg at East Lake High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leto High School at Largo High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Largo, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
