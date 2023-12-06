Can we anticipate Ryan Lomberg lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Dallas Stars at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lomberg stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, Lomberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Lomberg has no points on the power play.

Lomberg's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lomberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:00 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:20 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:37 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:36 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:18 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:39 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 7:47 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.