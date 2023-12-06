Can we anticipate Ryan Lomberg lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Dallas Stars at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

  • In two of 24 games this season, Lomberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • Lomberg has no points on the power play.
  • Lomberg's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Lomberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:00 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:20 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:37 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:36 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:18 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:39 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 7:47 Away W 5-3

Panthers vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

