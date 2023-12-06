Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. If you'd like to wager on Bennett's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sam Bennett vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Stars Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett's plus-minus this season, in 11:40 per game on the ice, is -2.

Bennett has a goal in three of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bennett has a point in three of 12 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Bennett has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 12 games he's played.

The implied probability that Bennett hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bennett Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 12 Games 2 4 Points 3 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.