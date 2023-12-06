In the upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Sam Reinhart to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reinhart stats and insights

Reinhart has scored in 12 of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

He has seven goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Reinhart averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 26.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:55 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:03 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 2 2 0 18:57 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:30 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:48 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 19:03 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.