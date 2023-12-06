Will Sam Reinhart Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 6?
In the upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Sam Reinhart to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Reinhart stats and insights
- Reinhart has scored in 12 of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Reinhart averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 26.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Reinhart recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:03
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|2
|2
|0
|18:57
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|23:48
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|19:03
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.