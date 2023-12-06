Sam Reinhart Game Preview: Panthers vs. Stars - December 6
Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will play the Dallas Stars at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Reinhart in the Panthers-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Sam Reinhart vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Panthers vs Stars Game Info
Reinhart Season Stats Insights
- Reinhart's plus-minus this season, in 20:38 per game on the ice, is +12.
- In Reinhart's 24 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Reinhart has a point in 16 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.
- Reinhart has an assist in 10 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Reinhart has an implied probability of 63.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Reinhart Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|24
|Games
|2
|29
|Points
|1
|16
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|0
