Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will play the Dallas Stars at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Reinhart in the Panthers-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Sam Reinhart vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs Stars Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus this season, in 20:38 per game on the ice, is +12.

In Reinhart's 24 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reinhart has a point in 16 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Reinhart has an assist in 10 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 63.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 65 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 24 Games 2 29 Points 1 16 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

