The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCF vs. Jacksonville matchup.

UCF vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UCF vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

UCF vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends

UCF is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Knights and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

Jacksonville has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.

A total of four Dolphins games this year have hit the over.

