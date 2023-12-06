Wednesday's contest features the UCF Knights (5-2) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) squaring off at Addition Financial Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-68 win for heavily favored UCF according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UCF vs. Jacksonville Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

UCF vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 80, Jacksonville 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Jacksonville

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-11.9)

UCF (-11.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

UCF's record against the spread so far this season is 3-3-0, while Jacksonville's is 4-2-0. Both the Knights and the Dolphins are 4-2-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +53 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (132nd in college basketball) and give up 69.6 per outing (155th in college basketball).

UCF wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. It is recording 35.3 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.1 per contest.

UCF knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (229th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Knights rank 204th in college basketball by averaging 93.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 68th in college basketball, allowing 84.4 points per 100 possessions.

UCF wins the turnover battle by 4.4 per game, committing 12.7 (242nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 17.1.

