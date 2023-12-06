UCF vs. Jacksonville December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) will face the UCF Knights (4-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
UCF vs. Jacksonville Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UCF Players to Watch
- Jaylin Sellers: 19.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ibrahima Diallo: 8.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shemarri Allen: 5.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Omar Payne: 5.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kevion Nolan: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
UCF vs. Jacksonville Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|Jacksonville AVG
|Jacksonville Rank
|182nd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|63.3
|345th
|48th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|18th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|30.7
|248th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|325th
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.0
|179th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
