Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wednesday college basketball slate has a lot in store. Among those games is the Iowa Hawkeyes playing the Iowa State Cyclones.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Towson Tigers
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: SECU Arena
- Location: Towson, Maryland
How to Watch George Washington vs. Towson
- TV: Monumental Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bryant Bulldogs vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Reitz Arena
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
How to Watch Bryant vs. Loyola (MD)
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy Trojans vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- Location: Athens, Georgia
How to Watch Troy vs. Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars vs. Southern Illinois Salukis
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Banterra Center
- Location: Carbondale, Illinois
How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southern Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. North Texas Eagles
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: UNT Coliseum
- Location: Denton, Texas
How to Watch UAPB vs. North Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
- Location: Richmond, Kentucky
How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lamar Cardinals vs. Texas A&M Aggies
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Reed Arena
- Location: College Station, Texas
How to Watch Lamar vs. Texas A&M
- TV: SEC Network +
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Venue: Foster Auditorium
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Yale Bulldogs vs. Stony Brook Seawolves
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
- Location: Stony Brook, New York
How to Watch Yale vs. Stony Brook
- TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Montana Grizzlies
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Dahlberg Arena
- Location: Missoula, Montana
How to Watch Loyola Marymount vs. Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
