We have high school basketball competition in Brevard County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Viera High School at Palm Bay High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 7

5:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Merritt Island Christian HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7

6:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Edgewood JrSr High School at West Shore JrSr High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on December 7

6:50 PM ET on December 7 Location: Melbourne, FL

Melbourne, FL Conference: 3A - District 9

3A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Satellite High School at Titusville High School