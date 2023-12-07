The Jacksonville Dolphins (3-4) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Florida State Seminoles (6-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 11:00 AM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

  • The Dolphins put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (68.3).
  • Jacksonville has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
  • Florida State's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.4 points.
  • The 82.8 points per game the Seminoles score are 15.4 more points than the Dolphins give up (67.4).
  • When Florida State puts up more than 67.4 points, it is 6-1.
  • When Jacksonville allows fewer than 82.8 points, it is 3-3.
  • The Seminoles shoot 40% from the field, only 1% higher than the Dolphins allow defensively.
  • The Dolphins' 42 shooting percentage from the field is 7.1 higher than the Seminoles have conceded.

Florida State Leaders

  • Makayla Timpson: 12.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 3.3 BLK, 50 FG%
  • O'Mariah Gordon: 15.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 45 3PT% (18-for-40)
  • Ta'Niya Latson: 17.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)
  • Sara Bejedi: 9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 34.6 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
  • Alexis Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Stanford L 100-88 Dollar Loan Center
11/30/2023 Arkansas L 71-58 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/3/2023 Kent State W 76-49 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/7/2023 Jacksonville - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/10/2023 UCLA - Mohegan Sun Arena
12/17/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center

