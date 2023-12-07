Player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Brandon Ingram and others are available when the Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and truTV

TNT and truTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -125)

The 27.5-point total set for Davis on Thursday is 4.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (12.6) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Thursday's assist over/under (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -143) 7.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Thursday's over/under for LeBron James is 27.5. That's 2.8 more than his season average.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 7.5.

James has collected 6.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Thursday's prop bet (7.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Thursday's prop bet for D'Angelo Russell is 13.5 points, 3.2 fewer than his season average.

Russell's assist average -- 6.5 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Russell averages 2.2 made three-pointers, 0.7 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Ingram's 23.7 points per game are 0.2 points more than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Ingram's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Thursday's over/under (5.5).

Ingram averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: +102)

Jonas Valanciunas has scored 14.2 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.7 points more than Thursday's points prop total.

He has averaged 1.4 fewer rebounds per game (9.1) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (10.5).

