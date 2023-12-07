If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Marion County, Florida, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riverside Christian at Redeemer Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7

6:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Ocala, FL

Ocala, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John Lutheran HS at Meadowbrook Academy