Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Pinellas County, Florida today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northeast High School - St. Petersburg at Pinellas Park High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Harbor University HS at Tarpon Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Countryside High School at Lakeside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Harbor University HS at Tarpon Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hollins High School at Dunedin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
