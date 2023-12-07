Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Polk County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Santa Fe Catholic High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jordan Christian Prep at St John's Northwestern Academies
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
All Saints' Academy High School at Frostproof Middle-Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Frostproof, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburndale High School at Kathleen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tenoroc High School at Ridge Community HS
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.