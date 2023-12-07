Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Sarasota County, Florida today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Out-of-Door Academy at Carrollwood Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Senior High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.