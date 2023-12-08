In the upcoming matchup versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Aaron Ekblad to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

Ekblad is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Ekblad has picked up one assist on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.