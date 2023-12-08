Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Fancy a bet on Ekblad? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Ekblad has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 22:15 on the ice per game.

Ekblad has yet to score a goal through nine games this season.

Ekblad has a point in three games this season through nine games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Ekblad has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of nine games played.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Ekblad goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 9 Games 3 3 Points 4 0 Goals 2 3 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.