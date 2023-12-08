Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 8?
Can we count on Aleksander Barkov Jr. lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Barkov stats and insights
- In eight of 22 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.
- He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.7 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Barkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|3
|0
|3
|19:14
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|24:28
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|W 4-3
Panthers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
