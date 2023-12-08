Can we count on Aleksander Barkov Jr. lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

In eight of 22 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.7 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Stars 2 1 1 18:42 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:14 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-0 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:28 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-3

Panthers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

