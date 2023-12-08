Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins play on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Barkov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov has averaged 17:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +18).

In eight of 22 games this year, Barkov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barkov has a point in 14 games this season (out of 22), including multiple points nine times.

Barkov has had an assist in a game 13 times this season over 22 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Barkov hits the over on his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barkov Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 22 Games 3 24 Points 4 8 Goals 0 16 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.