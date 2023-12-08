The Florida Panthers, Anton Lundell included, will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Lundell? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Anton Lundell vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell's plus-minus this season, in 15:42 per game on the ice, is 0.

In two of 25 games this year, Lundell has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Lundell has a point in nine of 25 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Lundell has an assist in seven of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Lundell hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lundell has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lundell Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 25 Games 3 10 Points 0 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

