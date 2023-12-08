If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Bay County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Port St. Joe HS at Deane Bozeman High School

Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 8

2:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rutherford High School at Mosley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Lynn Haven, FL

Lynn Haven, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Arnold High School at Bay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Bay Haven Charter Academy at Paxton School