Will Brandon Montour Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 8?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Brandon Montour going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Montour stats and insights
- Montour is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- Montour has picked up one assist on the power play.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
