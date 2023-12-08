Brandon Montour will be among those in action Friday when his Florida Panthers meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena. Does a bet on Montour intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brandon Montour vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour's plus-minus this season, in 23:49 per game on the ice, is +3.

Through nine games this season, Montour has yet to score a goal.

Montour has registered a point twice this season in nine games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Montour has had an assist twice this season in nine games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Montour has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Montour has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Montour Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 9 Games 3 2 Points 4 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 4

