Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Broward County, Florida is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coral Springs Charter High School at West Broward High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McArthur High School at Miramar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Miramar, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stoneman Douglas High School at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J P Taravella High School at Pompano Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
