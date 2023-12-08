Caleb Martin and his Miami Heat teammates will hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Martin put up 24 points and 12 rebounds in a 112-103 win versus the Raptors.

With prop bets available for Martin, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 14.5 11.2 Rebounds -- 3.9 Assists -- 1.8 PRA -- 16.9 PR -- 15.1 3PM 1.5 1.3



Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Martin has made 4.5 field goals per game, which accounts for 5.7% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.7 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's Heat average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 111.1 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have given up 43.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have conceded 24.9 per game, seventh in the league.

The Cavaliers give up 12 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 26 14 3 1 2 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.